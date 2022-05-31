Be Downtown party on Saturday will end weeklong ‘Bettendorf Zip Code Day’ celebration

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Downtown Bettendorf Organization (DBO) invites all to the free outdoor event Be Downtown on Saturday, June 4 in the lot at 15th and State Streets.

This family-friendly event will feature live outdoor music, food trucks, children’s activities, multiple bags tournaments with cash prizes, and more.

Ryan Jantzi, Executive Director Downtown Bettendorf, discusses the event. Be Downtown is the finale of the 52722 Zip Code Party, which honors May 27, 2022 (the city ZIP code of 52722). Ten cash prizes of $527.22 will be awarded throughout the day.

The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with 1031 Fitness presenting a free 45-minute high-intensity training workout. Afterward, the K&K Family Fun Zone will be set up with bounce houses, bubble stations, and a hands-on science station by Absolute Science.

Verde will offer food and an outdoor bar for alcohol and other beverages. Food trucks will serve food 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The celebration will also feature three separate bags tournaments at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Participants may sign up for the double elimination tournaments online in advance HERE. There is no cost to enter. Check-in for each tournament is one hour prior to its start.

Beginning at 11 a.m., live music will be provided in two-hour sets throughout the day by area bands. Late night live music will continue at downtown Bettendorf businesses.

Additional event details can be found at downtownbettendorf.org or on the DBO Facebook page. Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

