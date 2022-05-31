Advertisement

Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning accident after a car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street.

According to a TV6 crew on the scene, 4th Street is blocked at Washington Street.

Details are still limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
