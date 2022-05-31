Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning accident after a car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street.

According to a TV6 crew on the scene, 4th Street is blocked at Washington Street.

Details are still limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.