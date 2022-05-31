The City of Eldridge welcomes its first ever coffee shop/brewery

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Granary opened to the public Tuesday morning with beer and coffee prepared for customers.

Owner Salvador Castaneda says he came up with the idea to bring something new to the City of Eldridge.

Castaneda says its the only place in Eldridge where people can get a beer or coffee at 6am.

He goes on to say they use local, fair trade and organic products as mush as possible.

The Granary is located at 219 N First St. Eldridge, IA.

