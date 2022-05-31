Advertisement

The City of Eldridge welcomes its first ever coffee shop/brewery

By Brittany Kyles
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Granary opened to the public Tuesday morning with beer and coffee prepared for customers.

Owner Salvador Castaneda says he came up with the idea to bring something new to the City of Eldridge.

Castaneda says its the only place in Eldridge where people can get a beer or coffee at 6am.

He goes on to say they use local, fair trade and organic products as mush as possible.

The Granary is located at 219 N First St. Eldridge, IA.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
Damaging winds, hail, lightning, brief moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible.
First Alert Day from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday for strong/severe storms
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

Latest News

The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
New beer and coffee shop opens in Eldridge
The City of Eldridge welcomes its first ever coffee shop/brewery
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash
A few severe storms are possible this afternoon