Cold front brings chance for strong storms later today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect from 3 PM until 10 PM for strong to severe storms. A challenging forecast on tap for the region, with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The big question? The severity level will depend on the amount of sunshine and warmth we are able to get in wake of this morning’s round of rain showers and storms. Lingering clouds could mean relatively stable conditions minimizing the risk of severe storms later this afternoon. More sunlight means we could see more instability for the incoming cold front to work with later in the afternoon and into the evening. That would produce a better chance for severe storms. If any storms do strengthen, it appears areas along and east of the Mississippi will be most favored for severe weather, with the primary threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and isolated tornadoes. Expect dry conditions much of the day Wednesday, followed by evening rain chances. Note that milder air ushered in behind that cold front will stick with us for a while, with temperatures in the 70′s for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Windy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms redeveloping this afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 82°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and not as warm. Showers and storms ending late evening. Low: 58°. Wind: Bec. N 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A few showers by afternoon/evening, High: 73°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

