Cold front brings chance for strong storms later today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for strong storms this afternoon and evening. A lot of the severity will depend on the amount of sunshine and warmth we are able to get in wake of this morning’s round of rain and storms. Right now it appears most areas along and east of the Mississippi are most favored for gusty winds, hail and a few tornadoes between 3PM-10PM. Once the front clears the area we will be on track for cooler and more comfy conditions the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70s and highs will be near 80º heading into the weekend with quiet weather conditions.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 82º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Low: 58º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few afternoon showers. High: 73º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.