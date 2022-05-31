Deere & Company elected 2 senior leadership positions

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Company’s board of directors elected two new senior leadership positions.

The company’s Board of Directors elected Ryan Campbell as President, Worldwide Construction & Forestry and Power Systems, effective Tuesday and Raj Kalathur as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

“The leadership changes announced today reflect the depth of talent on our senior management team and ensure we will make continued progress executing our smart industrial strategy,” said John C. May, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Campbell is succeeding John Stone, who has elected to leave the company, Deere said.

Campbell will lead the Construction & Forestry team to increase precision technology in earthmoving, forestry and roadbuilding applications, and deliver a broad range of electric and hybrid-electric product models; with the goal to boost economic value and sustainability for customers, Deere said. Campbell will also lead the company’s commitment to deliver viable low/no carbon alternative power solutions by Deere’s Power Systems group.

According to Deere, Campbell has in his previous role led initiatives focused on enhancing Deere’s profitability and strategic positioning, developing future leaders, and has been an unrelenting advocate for driving higher levels of commitment to economic and environmental sustainability through Deere’s digitalization journey.

“Ryan’s record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to ensure we will make continued progress executing our smart industrial strategy and in serving our construction, forestry and power systems customers at the highest level,” May said.

Kalathur will continue his present duties for John Deere Financial and have continued oversight for information technology, Deere said. His areas of responsibility as CFO include accounting and reporting, treasury, taxes, internal audit, strategy and business development, sustainability, and investor relations.

Prior to assuming his current role, Kalathur was President, John Deere Financial and Chief Information Officer. Under Kalathur’s leadership, the John Deere Financial loan portfolio has grown to over $50 billion, Deere said. Kalathur also served as CIO and successfully helped lead the company’s digitalization journey. His CIO responsibilities will now be led by Ganesh Jayaram who has been appointed as the Chief Information Officer, effective Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.