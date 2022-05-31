Advertisement

Escape to Margaritaville hits Timberlake Playhouse June 2-12

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOUNT CARROLL , Ill. (KWQC) -Escape to Margaritaville is the musical-comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and many more. This hilarious, heartwarming musical is a party in the form a stage musical production.

Guest Paul Stancato talks about the show and the season ahead. Escape to Margaritaville runs June 2-12. It is a family-appropriate production (rated: PG). Tickets available HERE or ticket inquiries can be addressed at the box office at (815) 244-2035.

Timber Lake Playhouse / 8215 Black Oak Rd / Mt Carroll, IL 61053 / (815) 244-2035

