Advertisement

Florida 5th grader accused of making school shooting threat

The sheriff called the student’s behavior "sickening," especially after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (WINK, LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have arrested a 10-year-old fifth grade student accused of threatening to shoot up a school.

Investigators learned of the threat made by the boy on Saturday and arrested him. The school involved was Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.

In a social media post, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno called the student’s behavior “sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.” He said making sure “our children are safe is paramount.”

The boy was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. He allegedly made the threat via text message.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” Marceno said.

The arrest came days after an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire on a fourth grade classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
Damaging winds, hail, lightning, brief moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible.
First Alert Day from 3 PM to 10 PM Tuesday for strong/severe storms
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

Latest News

10-year-old in Florida arrested after alleged school shooting threat
A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass...
Cake thrown at Mona Lisa in vandalism attempt
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle appear to agree something must be done to combat gun...
Biden promises action on gun control after Texas school shooting
Roger Gale, 27, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is...
Fatal shooting of Black man in Kansas may have been a hate crime