Fraternal Order of Police hold ‘no confidence’ vote for Dubuque County Attorney CJ May

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police have held a vote of “no confidence” for the Dubuque County Attorney.

The Dubuque County Lodge cited numerous resignings from employees who have claimed lack of leadership and/or creation of a toxic work environment as factors in their decision to resign.

According to the Dubuque County Lodge, May was provided the opportunity to address these issues during a meeting with the Lodge in March. They say May assumed zero responsibility for employee turnover and blamed subordinates for the shortcomings.

Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is running against current the Dubuque County Attorney this fall, claims he has been the target of politically motivated personnel matters since announcing he would run against May and that he was unjustly fired for it. County Attorney May stated on May 11th, that Kirkendall’s claims are “100% false”, saying Kirkendall chose to resign and “is the only one politicizing the County’s disciplinary actions against him.”

The Lodge has also cited a lack of organization and structure in regards to law enforcement and prosecutors working on criminal cases. They say that prior to May’s tenure, law enforcement officers knew which attorneys handled specific criminal cases. This allowed for collaboration between law enforcement and prosecutors and strong and timely outcomes. They say without the structure, law enforcement now have “no idea which attorney will be assigned the case,” and that this has resulted in plea bargains to reckless criminals, who ultimately receive probation.

The vote of no confidence was signed by 119 Fraternal Order of Police members, 14 non-FOP Law Enforcement Officers in Dubuque County, and 8 civilian staff members from Dubuque County Law Enforcement agencies.

Dubuque County Attorney CJ May (KCRG)

KCRG-TV9 reached out to May late Tuesday afternoon for a response, but have not yet heard back.

