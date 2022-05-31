Advertisement

Fraternal Order of Police hold ‘no confidence’ vote for Dubuque County Attorney CJ May

Dubuque County Courthouse.
Dubuque County Courthouse.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police have held a vote of “no confidence” for the Dubuque County Attorney.

The Dubuque County Lodge cited numerous resignings from employees who have claimed lack of leadership and/or creation of a toxic work environment as factors in their decision to resign.

According to the Dubuque County Lodge, May was provided the opportunity to address these issues during a meeting with the Lodge in March. They say May assumed zero responsibility for employee turnover and blamed subordinates for the shortcomings.

Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is running against current the Dubuque County Attorney this fall, claims he has been the target of politically motivated personnel matters since announcing he would run against May and that he was unjustly fired for it. County Attorney May stated on May 11th, that Kirkendall’s claims are “100% false”, saying Kirkendall chose to resign and “is the only one politicizing the County’s disciplinary actions against him.”

The Lodge has also cited a lack of organization and structure in regards to law enforcement and prosecutors working on criminal cases. They say that prior to May’s tenure, law enforcement officers knew which attorneys handled specific criminal cases. This allowed for collaboration between law enforcement and prosecutors and strong and timely outcomes. They say without the structure, law enforcement now have “no idea which attorney will be assigned the case,” and that this has resulted in plea bargains to reckless criminals, who ultimately receive probation.

The vote of no confidence was signed by 119 Fraternal Order of Police members, 14 non-FOP Law Enforcement Officers in Dubuque County, and 8 civilian staff members from Dubuque County Law Enforcement agencies.

Dubuque County Attorney CJ May
Dubuque County Attorney CJ May(KCRG)

KCRG-TV9 reached out to May late Tuesday afternoon for a response, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say
The program helps families with utility bills.
Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

usw vote
Voting is underway for the USW Local 105 decision on Arconic contract
Mostly cloudy today, a few showers this evening
MPD is offering up to $200 per weapon at a buyback event this June.
Moline PD and QC Crime Stoppers to hold gun buyback event in June
First Alert Forecast - More comfortable weather on the way!
First Alert Forecast - More comfortable weather on the way!
May 31 was the last day the humane society posted the breeds of dogs.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1