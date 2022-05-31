Advertisement

Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP

The program helps families with utility bills.
The program helps families with utility bills.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - May 31 is the final day Illinois residents who may need assistance with their utility bill can sign up for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

The Pritzker Administration made a $386 million investment to support families needing assistance with heat, gas and electricity bills for the LIHEAP program year (Sept. 2021 to May 2022).

This program affects more than 250,000 families in need across the state.

All LIHEAP recipients are eligible to receive a one-time $200 paid directly to the utility company.

It will be marked as LIHEAP credit on the July 2022 bill.

“Hardworking Illinoisans should not have to choose between keeping the lights on and feeding their families. As energy prices continue to skyrocket across the nation, we are providing an extra $200 in relief to our most vulnerable residents,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

To apply for assistance, applications must be completed in person at your local Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity administration agency.

You can find one for your county by clicking here.

You can also contact 1-833-711-0374 for any questions and support.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
Damaging winds, hail, lightning, brief moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible.
First Alert Day from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday for strong/severe storms
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

Road work
Reconstruction work begins on Davenport’s Division Street
Rock Island National Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony after two-year pandemic break
Rock Island National Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony after two-year pandemic break
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on firearm, drug charges arrested
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on sex offender registration violation charge arrested