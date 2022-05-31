Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - May 31 is the final day Illinois residents who may need assistance with their utility bill can sign up for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

The Pritzker Administration made a $386 million investment to support families needing assistance with heat, gas and electricity bills for the LIHEAP program year (Sept. 2021 to May 2022).

This program affects more than 250,000 families in need across the state.

All LIHEAP recipients are eligible to receive a one-time $200 paid directly to the utility company.

It will be marked as LIHEAP credit on the July 2022 bill.

“Hardworking Illinoisans should not have to choose between keeping the lights on and feeding their families. As energy prices continue to skyrocket across the nation, we are providing an extra $200 in relief to our most vulnerable residents,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

To apply for assistance, applications must be completed in person at your local Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity administration agency.

You can find one for your county by clicking here.

You can also contact 1-833-711-0374 for any questions and support.

