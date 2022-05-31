Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash in Dubuque County on Sunday.

Iowa State Patrol said 18-year-old Angelyssa Lee, of Epworth, was a passenger in a van driven by another 18-year-old.

State Patrol said the driver lost control of the van on Millville Road, northeast of Epworth, crashing in a ditch and rolling the vehicle.

Lee died in the crash. The driver was also injured and taken to the hospital in Dubuque. Neither teen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Iowa State Patrol said there were at least five fatal crashes across the state this holiday weekend, totaling in seven deaths.

