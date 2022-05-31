Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank robbery

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Keokuk bank robbery in April.

Casey Alexander Young, 37, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.

According to an arrest affidavit:

About 9:39 a.m. on April 26, the Keokuk Police Department responded to Two Rivers Bank and Trust at 115 Boulevard Road for a reported bank robbery.

A teller said a man, later identified as Young, walked in and gave a note demanding money. The teller said Young had his right hand in their hoodie pocket like he was holding a gun.

Through an investigation, it was learned the man was wearing a mask. A business was located that makes a realistic mask, and records show Young purchased a “Solder” mask.

During a search warrant at Young’s home on May 25, items the Young wore were located in his residence, according to the arrest affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3, at the Lee County Courthouse. According to court records, bond is set at $50,000 cash only.

