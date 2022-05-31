Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank robbery

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Keokuk bank robbery in April.

Casey Alexander Young, 37, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.

According to an arrest affidavit:

About 9:39 a.m. on April 26, the Keokuk Police Department responded to Two Rivers Bank and Trust at 115 Boulevard Road for a reported bank robbery.

A teller said a man, later identified as Young, walked in and gave a note demanding money. The teller said Young had his right hand in their hoodie pocket like he was holding a gun.

Through an investigation, it was learned the man was wearing a mask. A business was located that makes a realistic mask, and records show Young purchased a “Solder” mask.

During a search warrant at Young’s home on May 25, items the Young wore were located in his residence, according to the arrest affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3, at the Lee County Courthouse. According to court records, bond is set at $50,000 cash only.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
Damaging winds, hail, lightning, brief moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible.
First Alert Day from 3 to 10 PM Tuesday for strong/severe storms
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

Rock Island-Milan School District will be offering free summer breakfast and lunch
Rock Island-Milan School District offering free breakfast and lunch this summer
TV6's Debbie McFadden and Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing discussing higher risk of...
Osteoporosis nearly doubles risk for hearing loss
Road work
Reconstruction work begins on Davenport’s Division Street
The program helps families with utility bills.
Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP