Moline Police Department hosting gun buyback event

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police Department will be teaming up with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to host a gun buyback event in June.

The police department posted on their Facebook page that people can turn in a firearm for cash, no questions asked, and no identification needed.

On June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon, residents can drive up to the Moline Police Department with any unloaded, working firearm. The devices must be placed in a bag.

Police will bay $100 for handguns and shotguns, and $200 for assault rifles.

