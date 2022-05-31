Moline Police Department hosting gun buyback event

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police Department will be teaming up with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to host a gun buyback event in June.

The police department posted on their Facebook page that people can turn in a firearm for cash, no questions asked, and no identification needed.

On June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon, residents can drive up to the Moline Police Department with any unloaded, working firearm. The devices must be placed in a bag.

Police will bay $100 for handguns and shotguns, and $200 for assault rifles.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.