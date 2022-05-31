Advertisement

QC Chamber’s ‘InternQC’ program looks to ‘attract and retain’ top talent

Some former 'InternQC' interns are now employed at Vibrant Credit Union, John Deere, and Moline Community Schools.
By Evan Denton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce’s ‘InternQC’ program is all about ambition and creativity, showing off the Quad Cities’ unique culture, and is designed to get an intern’s career off and running.

“InternQC is part of our larger strategy to attract and retain the best talent for our quad cities employers,” said Mark Holloway, the Quad City Chamber of Commerce’s vice president of talent and inclusion. “It is a great way for those interns to get acclimated to the employer, get used to the job environment, learn more about the employer, and for the employer to learn more about them. We get a chance to let them see some of the hotspots in the area, introduce them to some of our local favorites, and a great way to help them create connections.”

The program includes access to leadership development lessons and showcases different parts of the Quad Cities.

“You see them begin to say, ‘I could see myself here, I could see myself living in this community, I could see myself working at this job,’ and we want that as part of our strategy that makes sure people stay here long term,” Holloway said

Former ‘InternQC’ intern Ty Lewis said the program was eye-opening.

“Inside it was just amazing,” Lewis said. “Being able to network and meet people my age who are interns around here, and just be able to talk to them. You get to see how their life is, see what their professions are. I learned a lot about what they are doing. You never know when you are going to come in contact, or how they may be able to help you later in life.”

The program promotes networking.

“Creating relationships outside of work is really important for them to have a good experience,” Holloway said.

Lewis said ‘InternQC’ prepared him for his job at Quad City Bank & trust.

“Being able to talk to a different variety of industries is going to help me be the best lender, the best commercial lender, that I can be,” Lewis said.

There are over 200 interns in this year’s class. Lewis’ advice is to take advantage of each interaction since there’s always something new to learn.

‘InternQC’ runs from the start of June to the end of July. One of the many perks is that interns get to watch a River Bandits game at Modern Woodmen Park.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
Damaging winds, hail, lightning, brief moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible.
First Alert Day from 3 to 10 PM Tuesday for strong/severe storms
The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - More comfortable weather on the way!
First Alert Forecast - More comfortable weather on the way!
May 31 was the last day the humane society posted the breeds of dogs.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Some former 'InternQC' interns are now employed at Vibrant Credit Union, John Deere, and Moline...
QC Chamber’s ‘InternQC’ program looks to ‘attract and retain’ top talent
May 31 was the last day to sign up.
Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP