Reconstruction work begins on Davenport’s Division Street
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The reconstruction project between West 12th and Locust Streets began May 31.
The project will close Division Street at 15th Street for about a month.
In July, 15th street with reopen.
One northbound lane of travel will be open only between West 12th and Locust Streets.
The road work is expected to be complete by mid-October.
