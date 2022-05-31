Advertisement

Reconstruction work begins on Davenport’s Division Street

Road work
Road work(WCJB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The reconstruction project between West 12th and Locust Streets began May 31.

The project will close Division Street at 15th Street for about a month.

In July, 15th street with reopen.

One northbound lane of travel will be open only between West 12th and Locust Streets.

The road work is expected to be complete by mid-October.

