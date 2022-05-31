Advertisement

Rock Island-Milan School District offering free breakfast and lunch this summer

Rock Island-Milan School District will be offering free summer breakfast and lunch
Rock Island-Milan School District will be offering free summer breakfast and lunch(kwqc, rimsd)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18, regardless of income or school district boundary.

The breakfast and lunch will be offered during June and July.

From June 2-29, the meals will be offered exclusively at Rock Island High School. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:39 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

From June 13 through July 14, other schools in the district will offer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The following schools will offer the free meals: Denkmann, Earl Hanson, Eugene Field, Frances Willard, Longfellow Liberal Arts, Ridgewood, Rock Island Academy, Rock Island Center for Math and Science and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

All meals must be eaten on the school’s property.

If you have any questions, you can call the school district’s Nutrition Services Department at 309-793-5900, extension 10220.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
Damaging winds, hail, lightning, brief moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible.
First Alert Day from 3 to 10 PM Tuesday for strong/severe storms
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

Damaging winds, hail, lightning, brief moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible.
First Alert Day from 3 to 10 PM Tuesday for strong/severe storms
Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank robbery
TV6's Debbie McFadden and Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing discussing higher risk of...
Osteoporosis nearly doubles risk for hearing loss
Road work
Reconstruction work begins on Davenport’s Division Street