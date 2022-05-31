Rock Island-Milan School District offering free breakfast and lunch this summer

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18, regardless of income or school district boundary.

The breakfast and lunch will be offered during June and July.

From June 2-29, the meals will be offered exclusively at Rock Island High School. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:39 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

From June 13 through July 14, other schools in the district will offer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The following schools will offer the free meals: Denkmann, Earl Hanson, Eugene Field, Frances Willard, Longfellow Liberal Arts, Ridgewood, Rock Island Academy, Rock Island Center for Math and Science and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

All meals must be eaten on the school’s property.

If you have any questions, you can call the school district’s Nutrition Services Department at 309-793-5900, extension 10220.

