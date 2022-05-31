Staying hydrated during summer heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When it comes to our family’s health, summer temperatures alone require proper hydration. And if people are very active, replenishing water, minerals and electrolytes becomes even more important.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN helps viewers navigate Hydration 101 by answering the most commonly asked questions while showing viewers a variety of ways to incorporate hydration into their daily routines. The following questions or highlighted talking points are part of the interview segment:

How much fluid do we need each day? Take your body weight in pounds and divide by 2 to get the total number of ounces needed per day. A 150-lb person needs at least 75 oz per day.

It’s important to focus on hydration throughout the day, not just around activity or while you are working outside in the summertime.

Rehydrate & refuel with food from various grocery departments: Dairy- -try milk or yogurt. Milk is almost 90% water and yogurt also contains water. Plus, both contain valuable vitamins, minerals and nutrients critical in helping us refuel and stay hydrated, including potassium, sodium, protein and carbohydrates.

Produce : The produce department is loaded with important food sources of water along with valuable vitamins and minerals such as potassium. Examples include: watermelon, strawberries, peaches, cucumbers, cantaloupe, oranges, tomatoes, bell peppers and many more.

How can you tell when you’re dehydrated? You may notice the following symptoms when you are dehydrated: headache, dark urine, dizziness, fatigue, irritability, poor concentration, poor appetite, nausea and muscle cramping. When to choose a sports drink? 

Nina recommends the following the 3-H rule when choosing to consume a sports drink: Sports drinks are designed to help your body refuel after an intense workout or when you have been sweating profusely. But, for everyday hydration they may not be necessary as they often contain amounts of added sugars. 3-H Rule: Drink when it is hot (increased sweat production). Drink when it is hard (intense exercise) . Drink when it is longer than an hour (endurance-based training).

How can you start drinking more water today? Track it: Download a free app or grab a water bottle that tracks the amount of water you consume by the hour. Set reminders: Set alarms or notifications on your phone or work calendar to remind you to take a moment to grab a drink of water. Add flavor: Add in fresh lemon or lime or use flavor enhancers like True Lemon, Lime or Orange that don’t contain artificial sweeteners to flavor your water. Bottle it: Purchase a fun reusable water bottle you will want to proudly display on your desk at the office, and enjoy sipping in style throughout the day.

