Summer Travel Fashion Show

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part summer vacation fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as four of her beautiful models (Angelique, Mary, Stephanie, and Mandy ) show off clothing from four local boutiques. The fashion choices truly highlight many of the current dominating trends with a special emphasis on what works well for travel season.

Participating retailers:

