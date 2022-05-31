Super Bowl Champion Jake Gervase returning home to coach at Rally for Reid Camp

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Super Bowl Champion Jake Gervase will be in Davenport coaching at the 2nd annual Rally for Reid Camp at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex in Davenport. Several other former Iowa football stars including Nate Stanley and Tristan Wirfs will join Gervase to teach campers how to be successful on and off the field. Former Iowa cheerleaders and dancers will also be at the camp to teach cheerleading and dance skills along with St. Ambrose cheerleaders and dancers. You can learn more about the camp and how to register here. All proceeds from the camp will benefit Rally for Reid to raise money for pediatric cancer.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.