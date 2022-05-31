Advertisement

Williamsburg teacher runs 5k for 343 days straight to honor firefighters killed on 9/11

By Scott Saville
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.

Mulliken is running a 5k a day for 343 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

He said he wanted to remember them because we all made a promise 20 years ago to never forget, and he felt like he should do more.

It has been a battle for Mulliken running through injuries and sickness, but he has never missed a day.

“There are times when I wanna stop and I just remind myself, hey, today’s firefighter didn’t stop,” he said. “They did their job and I have to do mine and keep going.”

Mulliken is also raising money through the National Fallen Firefighters organization. Click here to see the fundraiser.

