2 babies born on Bettendorf ‘Zip Code Day’
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Unity Point Health Trinity in Bettendorf welcomed two “Zip Code Day” babies.
On 5-27-22, the date matched the zip code for Bettendorf.
According to Unity Point, about 2:30 a.m. parents Patrick Gosselin and Haley Tower welcomed baby Addilyn Gosselin.
Just after 2 p.m. parents Ben and Jennifer Wilson welcomed baby Stormy Wilson, Unity Point said.
Unity Point said both babies are happy and healthy.
