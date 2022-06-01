2 babies born on Bettendorf ‘Zip Code Day’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Unity Point Health Trinity in Bettendorf welcomed two “Zip Code Day” babies.

On 5-27-22, the date matched the zip code for Bettendorf.

According to Unity Point, about 2:30 a.m. parents Patrick Gosselin and Haley Tower welcomed baby Addilyn Gosselin.

Just after 2 p.m. parents Ben and Jennifer Wilson welcomed baby Stormy Wilson, Unity Point said.

Unity Point said both babies are happy and healthy.

