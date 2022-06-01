Advocates, concerned customers rally against Ameren rate hike

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - According to Ameren Illinois, supply prices are jumping roughly 125% and customers can expect to pay $52 more each month. If you didn’t know about the price increase already, you will start to see the hike on your Ameren bill for June.

Clean energy advocacy organizations and concerned residents held a rally outside the utility company’s offices in Springfield Wednesday morning demanding protection for customers and the power grid. Rain or shine, their message was clear: Ameren needs to expand relief for ratepayers.

Many Ameren customers are looking at their budgets and making tough decisions this summer. Some even face the challenge of paying for power or necessities such as food or medications.

“In the year 2022, I think it’s easy to say that liberty is directly tied to utilities, electricity, and water,” said Nick Dodson, chair of Sierra Club Illinois Sangamon Valley. “You can’t participate in our society without access to those things.”

Dodson says corporate leaders shouldn’t increase rates on consumers while they continue to rake in historic profits. He feels no Ameren customers should stand for it and the company needs to make sure people can keep their lights on, pay their bills, and keep communities safe.

The Citizens Utility Board says many low-income customers were already taking on a tough utility burden.

“Then you take on an extra $50 or $60. During a particularly hot summer, it could be more than $50 or $60,” said Scott Allen, CUB’s environmental outreach coordinator. “Plus with $5 per gallon gas, it’s really going to hurt.

The Pritzker administration is providing an additional $200 to people who are already recipients of aid from the Low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP) to address the higher costs this summer. Still, anyone who was interested in that program had to apply by the end of May.

Allen is trying to help people find local options to get the help they need to have power through the summer.

“Salvation Army provides utility bill emergency assistance. A lot of the churches do and townships do as well,” Allen explained. “So, people, unfortunately, have to piece together these different sources of financial assistance.”

Advocates say utility companies need to understand their customers are people dealing with real-life situations along with the price hikes. Tyshianna Bankhead, an organizer with Faith Coalition for the Common Good, said some of her family priorities are already on the back burner because of the higher energy bills.

“We’re in the pandemic right now, still. Everything that comes from this company is affecting the people,” Bankhead said. “The people are suffering. The people are tired and they need answers, but also we need help.”

Clean energy advocates and concerned Ameren customers rallied outside the utility company's Springfield offices on June 1, 2022. (Mike Miletich)

Ameren has a program in place to help low-income customers with their bills and officials told state lawmakers last week that they are finalizing a relief plan for moderate-income customers. However, advocates want to know what that plan is and when the assistance will be ready for customers.

They also feel people shouldn’t blame the Clean Energy Jobs Act for this price increase.

“No more corporate greed! Renewables are what we need,” the group shouted.

Natural gas prices rose 99% last year. Dodson said no one should expect those costs to go back down. He said fossil fuels have always traded up over time and utility companies should act quickly to utilize clean energy options provided through CEJA.

“We can really save some money and save some of our environment,” Dodson said. “We can save some air quality and hopefully save some folks from getting rare and nasty cancers in our community by having continued access to the fossil fuel energy.”

Meanwhile, Bankhead argues Ameren needs to do more outreach in communities to help people understand where they can find financial assistance to make it through the summer. 1.2 million customers will be impacted by the hike that could cost $430 more annually. Bankhead says she will continue to hope that the company sees customers as neighbors in their community.

“This building is in the community and Ameren is here in the community,” Bankhead said. “They need to reach out and help those in need. Sometimes, we have to make those hard decisions and Ameren needs to decide to support people over profit.”

Lawmakers have met to discuss this issue during subject matter hearings, but they don’t plan to be back to vote on proposals until veto session after the November election.

You can click here for resources to manage Ameren bills. The company currently has options for payment agreements, flex pay, budget billing, and energy efficiency upgrades to lower the costs of future bills.

