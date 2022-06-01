Annual Bellson Music Fest honoring Rock Falls native son is June 18

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Louie Bellson was a famous drummer, composer and bandleader who was born in Rock Falls. The annual Bellson Music Fest is held to honor his contribution to music and the community.

Melinda Jones, Director of Tourism & Events in Rock Falls, and Josh Duffey (one of the performers) invite viewers to attend the 2022 Bellson Music Fest on Saturday, June 18 from 12 to 9:30 p.m. at RB&W Park, 201 East 2nd Street.

The music line up features Josh Duffey & His Orchestra, Joel Paterson Trio, Pippi Ardennia & Daniel Leahy, and Rock River Jazz Band, Inc. Denny Farrell, an award-winning radio host, will emcee the festivities.

Folks interested in volunteering for the day are encouraged to find out more by calling 815-622-1106.

The event is hosted by Rock Falls Tourism. Details about this event and other area tourism opportunities are at www.visitrockfalls.com. The agency’s is on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/visitrockfalls.

