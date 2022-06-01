Augustana College ‘Founders Hall’ now has a new name

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - As of June 1, Augustana College’s Founders Hall has a new name, honoring the college’s president and his wife.

The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center is the new name of the building, which is home to administrative offices; students services, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Including, and the Office of the President.

Steve Bahls has been Augustana College’s president for 19 years and will enter retirement starting on July 1, 2022.

Earlier this year the Augustana College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rename Founders Hall in honor of Bahls.

“We chose to honor Steve’s passions, foremost the students, but also the arts, diversity, the community, financial strength, and his leadership,” said John Murabito, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

“Honoring Jane as well reflects the very important role she’s played in Steve’s presidency,” said Murabito.

