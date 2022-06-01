Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 150 months; or 12 years and six months, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Julian Darnell Black, 28, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.

According to court documents, law enforcement began investigating Black after law enforcement was dispatched to a domestic incident where Black was identified as the suspect.

Officers’ search of Black resulted in the seizure of two baggies containing methamphetamine and a loaded Draco rifle, according to court documents. Officers also confirmed Black had multiple outstanding state warrants.

On Jan. 24, Black pleaded guilty to the charges, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.