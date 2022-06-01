Advertisement

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

A judge's gavel.
A judge's gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 150 months; or 12 years and six months, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Julian Darnell Black, 28, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.

According to court documents, law enforcement began investigating Black after law enforcement was dispatched to a domestic incident where Black was identified as the suspect.

Officers’ search of Black resulted in the seizure of two baggies containing methamphetamine and a loaded Draco rifle, according to court documents. Officers also confirmed Black had multiple outstanding state warrants.

On Jan. 24, Black pleaded guilty to the charges, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say
The program helps families with utility bills.
Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

The crash happened May 22.
Memorial honors two men killed in I-74 Bridge pedestrian path crash
The crash happened May 22.
Memorial honors two men killed in I-74 Bridge pedestrian path crash
McDonough County storm damage
EF-1 tornado confirmed in McDonough County
Winds were estimated to be 110 mph
EF-1 tornado confirmed in McDonough County
Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee.
Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges