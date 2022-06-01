EF-1 tornado confirmed in McDonough County

INDUSTRY, Ill. (KWQC) - The National Weather Service Quad Cities has confirmed an EF-1 tornado caused damage on May 31 just north of Industry, Illinois.

Meteorologists from NWS Quad Cities were on the ground surveying the damage Wednesday.

Based on the damage, crews estimate the tornado had maximum winds of 110 mph, lofting a grain bin into the air.

A farm outbuilding was also damaged and a power pole was snapped as the tornado moved through.

