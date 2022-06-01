Advertisement

EF-1 tornado confirmed in McDonough County

McDonough County storm damage
McDonough County storm damage
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INDUSTRY, Ill. (KWQC) - The National Weather Service Quad Cities has confirmed an EF-1 tornado caused damage on May 31 just north of Industry, Illinois.

Meteorologists from NWS Quad Cities were on the ground surveying the damage Wednesday.

Click here to view damage photos from McDonough County.

Based on the damage, crews estimate the tornado had maximum winds of 110 mph, lofting a grain bin into the air.

A farm outbuilding was also damaged and a power pole was snapped as the tornado moved through.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air as we learn more.

