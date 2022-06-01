Family still waiting for justice on two-year anniversary of fatal Sterling fire

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - June 1, 2022 marks two years since arson at a Sterling apartment building took the lives of three people, including two children; 8-year-old Shyla Walker, and her cousin, 13-year-old Celina Serrano. According to officials, the fire started shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Officials say life-saving measures were attempted on the three individuals, however, all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then, Steven Coleman of Rock Falls has been arrested in connection to the fire, however, he has not yet gone to trial. The family of the girls continues to grieve the loss of life.

“He can take her from me but he can’t take the memories that I made with her. He can’t even touch them,” said Sondra Boyle, Shyla’s grandmother.

Shyla was visiting her cousin and aunt in Sterling after Celina had just come home from vacation.

“Just saying her name makes me cry because she did not deserve to go so soon,” said Grace Myers, Celina’s grandmother.

The family says they are frustrated with waiting two years for Coleman to go to trial.

“Very frustrated that I have not got closure on this little girl’s death. On my grandaughter’s death, yes,” said Boyle, “They [Whiteside County State’s Attorney] have not reached out to none of us to tell us why.”

The family says they are doing what they can to keep the girl’s memories alive, but two years later they are still waiting for justice to be served.

“He took a precious life from a family. His family still has him. What about my family?” Boyle said.

Grace Myers said the family will hold a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. on June 1 outside the Western Apartments in Sterling. Court documents show Coleman’s jury trial is set for July 19.

