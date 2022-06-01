Advertisement

Filtered sunshine today with a few evening showers

Weather becomes cooler and less humid second half of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Aside from some lingering showers in our southern countries south of highway 34 we are dry this morning.  Today will feature mainly cloudy skies with filtered sunshine leading to a cooler and more comfy day with highs in the mid to low 70s.  A few showers will be possible this evening  before high pressure settles in for the rest of the work week.  Temps will be in the 70s and 80s heading into the weekend.  Minor rain chances return Saturday evening into Sunday and the weather pattern will be active heading into early next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with evening showers.  High: 75º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers.  Low: 58º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 76º

