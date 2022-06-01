GALLERY: Storm damage in McDonough County

Autoplay Caption

MC DONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Severe storms ripped through McDonough County, Illinois, late Tuesday night with the National Weather Service issuing a Tornado Warning at 10:00 p.m. that continued for more than an hour.

The storm left damage near Industry, Illinois, where trained storm spotters reported a tornado on the ground Tuesday night.

A damage assessment team from the National Weather Service was dispatched Wednesday morning to determine if some of that damage was from a tornado.

No injuries were reported.

