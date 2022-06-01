Advertisement

GALLERY: Storm damage in McDonough County

McDonough County. 700 North and County Road 1450 East.
McDonough County. 700 North and County Road 1450 East.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Caption

MC DONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Severe storms ripped through McDonough County, Illinois, late Tuesday night with the National Weather Service issuing a Tornado Warning at 10:00 p.m. that continued for more than an hour.

The storm left damage near Industry, Illinois, where trained storm spotters reported a tornado on the ground Tuesday night.

A damage assessment team from the National Weather Service was dispatched Wednesday morning to determine if some of that damage was from a tornado.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say
The program helps families with utility bills.
Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

usw vote
Voting is underway for the USW Local 105 decision on Arconic contract
Mostly cloudy today, a few showers this evening
MPD is offering up to $200 per weapon at a buyback event this June.
Moline PD and QC Crime Stoppers to hold gun buyback event in June
First Alert Forecast - More comfortable weather on the way!
First Alert Forecast - More comfortable weather on the way!