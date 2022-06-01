Advertisement

‘Iowa Fraud Fighters’ program coming to Davenport

The event is June 7 at Rhythm City Casino.
The event is June 7 at Rhythm City Casino.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Insurance Division is bringing the Iowa Fraud Fighters to Davenport on June 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rhythm City Casino.

The educational form will educate people on how to prevent and report investment and insurance fraud.

In 2021, AARP reports Americans 50-years-old and older lost nearly $3 billion from cybercrimes. That is a 62% increase from the year prior.

Some of the scams for people 60-years-old and older included tech support scams, investment fraud, grandparent and romantic scams.

There will be a panel with representatives from the state of Iowa and the Davenport police department giving presentations.

Once the program is complete, questions about fraud will be answered.

Registration for the event begins at 11:30 a.m. on June 7.

