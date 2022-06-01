IowaWORKS to honor women veterans with recognition and networking event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - IowaWORKS, along with the Iowa Workforce Development and Home Base Iowa, will host “Saulting Women Veterans – Uniting our local women who served” on June 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:39 a.m. at the IowaWORKS facility in Davenport.

The recognition and networking event will feature a continental breakfast for women veterans.

“We look forward to honoring business women, entrepreneurs, students, active duty, National Guard, Reserves, stay at home moms, mothers, grandmothers, fur-moms, young, old (and in between), combat veterans, and non-combat veterans,” said Heather Deters, Home Base Iowa Career Planner.

According to the Veterans Affairs, there are more than 2 million women veterans in the US, Puerto Rico and other territories.

Women veterans can RSVP at 563-445-3200 extension 43326.

