Advertisement

IowaWORKS to honor women veterans with recognition and networking event

Saluting Women Veterans takes place on June 23
Saluting Women Veterans takes place on June 23(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - IowaWORKS, along with the Iowa Workforce Development and Home Base Iowa, will host “Saulting Women Veterans – Uniting our local women who served” on June 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:39 a.m. at the IowaWORKS facility in Davenport.

The recognition and networking event will feature a continental breakfast for women veterans.

“We look forward to honoring business women, entrepreneurs, students, active duty, National Guard, Reserves, stay at home moms, mothers, grandmothers, fur-moms, young, old (and in between), combat veterans, and non-combat veterans,” said Heather Deters, Home Base Iowa Career Planner.

According to the Veterans Affairs, there are more than 2 million women veterans in the US, Puerto Rico and other territories.

Women veterans can RSVP at 563-445-3200 extension 43326.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say
The program helps families with utility bills.
Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

The event is June 7 at Rhythm City Casino.
‘Iowa Fraud Fighters’ program coming to Davenport
Thousands of fairgoers pack Grand Avenue during the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021,...
Nominate someone to be Iowan of the Day at the state fair
McDonough County storm damage
EF-1 tornado confirmed in McDonough County
Stock siren photo.
Scott County weather sirens go off unexpectedly Wednesday