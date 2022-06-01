June’s ‘What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -So, what’s the good news for June?

Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com, presents a flurry of positive news from his What's The Good News? column.

Details of the following are shared during the interview segment:

Quad City Strikers Celebrates Presidents Cup Wins: The Presidents Cup pits the best youth soccer teams in Iowa against each other for the coveted title of best in the state, and three teams from the Quad-Cities have won the trophy and are going on to compete n the Midwest regionals later this month! Quad City Strikers U14 boys, U13 boys and U16 girls all took home the gold at the TBK Complex in Bettendorf as Presidents Cup winners, honored as the best soccer clubs in Iowa at their respective age levels. The teams will head to St. Louis to compete in the regionals, and if they’re able to make it through that gauntlet, will head to the Nationals against the best in the U.S. in North Carolina later this summer. Quad City Strikers is the only local team to have squads win the Presidents Cup.

Iowa Motion Picture Association gives “Remembering Forest Grove” Museum Film Top Award of Excellence: “Remembering Forest Grove”, a museum film produced by Emmy award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, received the top Award of Excellence from the Iowa Motion Picture Association in the Education category. The 10-minute film highlights the history of education in the nation, one-room schools in Iowa, on-camera interviews with former teachers and students of Forest Grove School No. 5, and concludes with a visual summary of the successful seven-year restoration spearheaded by Sharon Andresen and a dedicated group of local volunteers and craftspeople.

Bettendorf Middle School Students Win 2022 Wayne Cheramy Citizenship Awards: A number of students from Bettendorf Middle School have been named the winners of the 2022 Wayne Cheramy Citizenship Awards! This award stresses the human attributes that we would like to see all of our students exhibit. We feel that the students recognized with this award exemplify the qualities that Mr. Cheramy modeled as a Bettendorf educator. The winners are Chase Scupham, Ellie Winkler, Mitch Martens, Aksel Skogman, Brady Bakeris, Jonah Smith, Treya Patel, Madyson Thomas, Garrett Willey, Hadley James, Truman Brooks, Joseph Tompkins, Lubna Matar, Liam Rehnberg, Stephen Schwartz, Braylin Moeller, Landon Gardner, and Mateo Troche.

Downtown Rock Island Awarded Huge Grant: Arts Alley, the public alleyway at 1719 2nd Ave. in Downtown Rock Island, will undergo a major facelift thanks to a $267,181 grant award to the Quad Cities Chamber and City of Rock Island from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). The planning process, including outreach to Downtown stakeholders, is underway. Community members are encouraged to check out the digital renderings for Arts Alley (click on image to enlarge) and provide. input on the draft plans. Upon final review and approval by Rock Island City Council, the project is expected to begin this fall and finish in 2023.

Urban Reserve Luxury Event Suite Opens In Rock Island: The Urban Reserve, a luxury event suite above Ms.BriMani’s Hair & Beauty Supply is officially open and accepting reservations. Congratulations to owner and curator Nicole Watson-Lam for completing this beautiful buildout, and thank you for your continued investment and leadership in #downtownri. The space speaks for itself – book it today for your next social gathering.

Rock Island Girls Softball, Boys Baseball Win Regionals! Congrats to Rocky softball and baseball teams for taking home the Regional Championship titles! The boys baseball team rocked to win their regional championship, and the girls softball team rolled to a big win to take regionals! Both teams will advance to sectionals next week.