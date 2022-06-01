Advertisement

Lingering Clouds, Then A Few Evening Showers

Cooler & Less Humid Thursday & Friday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Don’t expect much in the way of active weather this afternoon—just partly to mostly cloudy skies and quiet conditions during the day, followed by a chance for showers tonight. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs reaching the lower to middle 70′s. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Look for readings in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Our attention turns to the weekend, with showers and storms possible Saturday night into Sunday, and continuing into next week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 75°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers mainly this evening, then clearing overnight. Low: 53°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say
The program helps families with utility bills.
Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Lingering Clouds, Then A Few Evening Showers
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Filtered sunshine Wednesday with a few evening showers
First Alert Forecast - More comfortable weather on the way!
Cold front brings chance for strong storms into Tuesday Evening
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cold front brings chance for strong storms later today