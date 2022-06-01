Lingering Clouds, Then A Few Evening Showers

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Don’t expect much in the way of active weather this afternoon—just partly to mostly cloudy skies and quiet conditions during the day, followed by a chance for showers tonight. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs reaching the lower to middle 70′s. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Look for readings in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Our attention turns to the weekend, with showers and storms possible Saturday night into Sunday, and continuing into next week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 75°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers mainly this evening, then clearing overnight. Low: 53°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

