Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges

Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee.
Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee.(KWQC/Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old-daughter nearly 30 years ago in Henry County, Illinois has been arrested on new charges.

Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of Jami Sue Pollock. She was killed in 1995 in Kewanee, Illinois. English was released in December of 2019 after serving 25 years.

Now, he is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony. He made his first court appearance Tuesday. Bond was set at $250,000 and a no-contact order requires him to stay away from the alleged victim and have no contact with minors.

According to TV6 archives, the Henry County State’s Attorney explained, English was released from prison after receiving day-to-day credit. It allowed his sentence to be cut in half. That was before the “Truth in Sentencing” law was passed, which now requires a person convicted of first-degree murder to serve the entire sentence imposed by the court.

