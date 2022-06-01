Memorial honors two men killed in I-74 Bridge pedestrian path crash

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A memorial has gone up on the I-74 Bridge bike and pedestrian path in honor of the two men killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.

The crash happened May 21 when the driver of an SUV drove onto the path from the Bettendorf side and hit three people on the path, near the Moline entrance.

Police said 21-year-old Ethan Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A second victim, 18-year-old Anthony Castaneda died from his injuries May 26.

Chhabria Harris, a 46-year-old from East Moline, is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $2 million bond.

Harris is being charged with two counts of reckless homicide, among multiple other charges.

