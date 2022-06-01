Moline PD and QC Crime Stoppers to hold gun buyback event in June

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - In an effort to keep unwanted guns off the streets, the Moline Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities will hold a gun buyback event in June.

Communities can turn in unused firearms at the event and receive $100 for handguns and shotguns and $200 for what the group is calling “magazine-fed semi-automatic rifles.”

Moline Detective Michael Griffin said the event will target those who need to get rid of unneeded guns. They are not targeting lawful gun owners.

“We’re not going out and taking people’s firearms, you know possessing a firearm or is is a constitutional right in our country,” Griffin said. “We very rarely deal with legal lawful gun owners, they very rarely cause any issues, let alone commit any sort of firearm offenses.”

Moline PD and Crime Stoppers want the Quad Cities to come together to get unwanted guns out of the community. According to Griffen, oftentimes people inherit a firearm or find one in their loved one’s things after they pass away.

“Our intended audience here is the people who have guns laying around at home,” Griffin said. “They don’t know what to do with them. They don’t use them. They were given to them by someone else. We’re giving them an avenue of disposal.”

The program is simple, someone with an unwanted gun simply comes to the police station during the event and drives up to the circle drive on 6th Ave. Moline PD asks for the weapon to be in the back of the car, in a bag, unloaded and with the safety on.

An armorer will then inspect the gun and determine if it is in working condition.

“It’s no questions asked, no identification,” Griffin said. “We don’t care if you have a FOID Card. We’re not gonna be asking you for a FOID Card.”

There’s no target for the number of guns turned in at the event. Instead, the goal of the buyback event is to keep these guns from being lost or forgotten and being used in a crime.

“I don’t know how you measure success on an event like this,” Griffin said. “If we keep one gun from entering into criminal commerce, then I guess it is a success.”

The buyback event is Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This is the first time since the 1990s that QC Crime Stoppers will hold a buyback event.

