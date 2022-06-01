Advertisement

Nominate someone to be Iowan of the Day at the state fair

Thousands of fairgoers pack Grand Avenue during the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021,...
Thousands of fairgoers pack Grand Avenue during the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Byron Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Fair is looking for ten residents who could become Iowan for the Day. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced Wednesday that it is seeking nominations with the winners being awards a day of recognition at the 2022 state fair, August 11-21.

Characteristics they are looking for include integrity, strong work ethic, volunteerism, and having a positive impact on those around them.

Each of the ten Iowan of the Day winners will receive an introduction on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage, four Iowa State Fair admission tickets, four grandstand concert tickets on their day, privilege to use the Iowan of the Day golf cart, VIP parking, accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, and $200 cash.

Nomination forms can be found online at //www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org/iotd. All nominations are due July 1. All nominees must reside in Iowa.

For more information, please contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 1-800-450-3732 or Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org.

