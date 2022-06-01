Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people are facing charges in connection with an ongoing drug and firearm investigation, the Moline Police Department said Wednesday.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against the four people arrested in connection to the investigation, the police department said in a media release.

They are:

Juan Gomez-Vargas,19, of Moline, charged with one count of possession of a firearm without FOID; one count of possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000.

Jose Gomez-Morales, 42, of Moline, charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000.

Dylan Degeeter, 19, of Moline, charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $40,000.

Denzel Magallon-Vieyra, 19, of Moline, charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.

On May 25, detectives executed multiple search warrants during an ongoing cannabis and cocaine trafficking and illegal possession of firearms investigation, Police said.

The department’s Special Investigations Group seized a shotgun, two rifles, a Ghost handgun, a stolen handgun, another handgun, cannabis, cannabis wax, psilocybin mushrooms, powder cocaine and over $50,000 of suspected drug proceeds, according to the release.

The four men were taken to the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.

The case is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this case or any other information regarding the distribution of illegal drugs and firearms to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 and leave an anonymous tip.

