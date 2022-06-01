Advertisement

Portions of River Drive in Moline to close as old I-74 removal continues

A portion of River Drive will be closed in downtown Moline from June 6-10 as crews work to remove the remaining portion of the old I-74.(kwqc, city of moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting June 6, River Drive in Moline will be closed between 19th Street and the I-74 on-ramp.

Contractors will remove the last section of the old I-74 over River Drive.

The I-74 ramps on River Drive will remain open during the deconstruction.

To access I-74 bound ramps, drivers on westbound River Drive will have full access to Iowa-bound ramp.

On eastbound River Drive, drivers can turn right on 19th Street, left on 6th Avenue and then left onto the on-ramp.

Drivers getting off I-74 in Illinois onto River Drive must turn left. To get to the westbound lanes, drivers will have to turn right on 4th Avenue, and then another right on 19th Street.

The road will be reopened on June 10, unless weather delays progress.

