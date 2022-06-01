Advertisement

PSL Throwback: 52 Things Kids Need From A Dad

PSL Throwback: 52 Things Kids Need from A Dad
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Since Father’s Day is coming up soon, the PSL team thought it would be useful to revisit an interview Paula conducted a few years ago with author, Jay Payleitner, who had written and published a book titled, 52 Things Kids Need From A Dad.

The context of this section of the interview is about how fathers should spend more of their free time with their children.

Jay Payleitner’s most recent book is titled Don’t Take The Bait to Escalate.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say
The program helps families with utility bills.
Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

TEDxDavenport is June 25 at The Adler Theatre
TEDxDavenport speakers return to Adler June 25
Miss Iowa Competition hits Adler Theatre on June 10-11
Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen competitions hit Adler stage June 10-11
The men are being held in Rock Island County Jail.
Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation
QuadCities.com has a new mobile app
June’s ‘What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?”