Advertisement

Registration now open for GLAMP Weekend supporting local Girl Scouts

Registration now open for GLAMP Weekend at Camp Liberty
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Liberty, Iowa (KWQC) – All women ages 21+ are invited to spend 24-hours relaxing, laughing, and having fun in the great outdoors with their girlfriends at the annual GLAMP fundraiser for local Girl Scouts.

Shelly Wells-Cain, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, outlines the details. GLAMP will take place at Camp Liberty, just outside Davenport, on September 17-18, with an optional Friday night sleepover and pizza party on September 16.

Whether attendees plan to hang around the fire with a glass of wine or test their outdoor skills, they can personalize how to enjoy their GLAMP weekends. There is limited availability to select sessions like horseback riding, canoeing, archery, zip-lining, and hiking. Activities and accommodations are designed for women with all levels of outdoor experience. Lodging is available in modern cabins or traditional platform tents.

Registration is now open at www.GLAMPweekend.com. At the time of the interview on June 1, 2022, half of the availability was already reserved.

GLAMP will take place at Girl Scout Camp Liberty, located at 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa. Call 800-798-0833 or email Info@GirlScoutsToday.org with questions.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say
The program helps families with utility bills.
Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

Shortage of psychiatrists forces Genesis Psychology Associates to take limited referrals
Shortage of psychiatrists forces Genesis Psychology Associates to take limited referrals
PSL Throwback: 52 Things Kids Need From a Dad
PSL Throwback: 52 Things Kids Need From A Dad
TEDxDavenport is June 25 at The Adler Theatre
TEDxDavenport speakers return to Adler June 25
Miss Iowa Competition hits Adler Theatre on June 10-11
Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen competitions hit Adler stage June 10-11
The men are being held in Rock Island County Jail.
Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation