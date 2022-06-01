Registration now open for GLAMP Weekend supporting local Girl Scouts

New Liberty, Iowa (KWQC) – All women ages 21+ are invited to spend 24-hours relaxing, laughing, and having fun in the great outdoors with their girlfriends at the annual GLAMP fundraiser for local Girl Scouts.

Shelly Wells-Cain, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, outlines the details. GLAMP will take place at Camp Liberty, just outside Davenport, on September 17-18, with an optional Friday night sleepover and pizza party on September 16.

Whether attendees plan to hang around the fire with a glass of wine or test their outdoor skills, they can personalize how to enjoy their GLAMP weekends. There is limited availability to select sessions like horseback riding, canoeing, archery, zip-lining, and hiking. Activities and accommodations are designed for women with all levels of outdoor experience. Lodging is available in modern cabins or traditional platform tents.

Registration is now open at www.GLAMPweekend.com. At the time of the interview on June 1, 2022, half of the availability was already reserved.

GLAMP will take place at Girl Scout Camp Liberty, located at 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa. Call 800-798-0833 or email Info@GirlScoutsToday.org with questions.

