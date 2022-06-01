Reinventing rice cakes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Savor the taste of whole grains with the Hy-Vee Dietitians’ Pick of the Month: Lundberg Rice Cakes.

Nina Struss, registered dietitian, talks about the health brand featuring cakes made from freshly milled organic brown rice which are are popped to perfection and are the perfect base for a healthy meal or snack. Watch the segment to learn various ways to layer the cakes with nutritious ingredients---plus get a dinner recipe utilizing the snack item.

Reasons to Try Lundberg:1. Family-owned and operated with a mission to cultivate a healthier world from the ground up, bringing Lundberg Family Farms’ harvest to every family’s table. 2. Whole-grain and gluten-free snacks that are easy to enjoy at the table or wherever your adventure awaits. 3. Thin Stackers and Large Rice Cakes are a low-sodium option perfect for stacking with your favorite toppings or enjoying straight out of the package. 4. Chocolate Thin Stackers are a guilt-free treat made from whole-grain brown rice, conveniently packed in individual serving-size options. 5. Lundberg Family Farms is committed to conservation through planting cover crops, sustainable water practices, and promoting a habitat for wild.

Watch the segment to learn the various ways to layer rice cakes. Some featured favorites for savory options include smashed avocado + hard-boiled Egg + Everything But the Bagel Seasoning or cream cheese + smoked salmon + arugula or hummus + cucumbers + feta cheese. Sweet combos include nut buter + banana + chia seeds + cinnamon, mascarpone or ricotta + strawberries + honey or nut butter + flaxseed + raspberries + dark chocolate

Basil Chicken Salad Serves 8

2 tbsp neutral oil (like vegetable oil)

2 chicken breasts, cooked, diced

2 tsp sea salt, divided

2 cups halved red grapes

2 cups diced Honeycrisp apples

2/3 cup diced red onion

1 cup chopped almonds

2 cups Greek yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

1½ cups thinly sliced basil

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp chopped dill

2 tsp black pepper

Basil, parsley and black pepper for garnish

8 Lundberg Organic Brown Rice Cakes – Lightly Salted

1. Sauté chicken breasts in neutral oil on medium high, turning occasionally. Season sea salt. Cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Let rest for 10 minutes, dice, and set aside in a large bowl. 2. Add grapes, apples, red onion and almonds. Stir to fully incorporate. Add Greek yogurt, mayo, basil, honey, dill, remaining sea salt and black pepper. Fold to fully incorporate. 3. Top with basil, parsley and black pepper. Spread on Lundberg Organic Lightly Salted Rice Cakes.

Enjoy!

