Scott County weather sirens go off unexpectedly Wednesday

Stock siren photo.
Stock siren photo.(KOSA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County’s outdoor weather sirens were not intentionally activated Wednesday about 10 a.m. to notify the public of severe weather or pending emergency, according to Scott County Emergency Management Agency in a media release.

The cause for the sirens sounding has been identified and already remediated, the agency said.

At the time of the sirens, according to the National Weather Service, Scott County, Iowa, did not have any pending concerns for severe weather.

