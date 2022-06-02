Advertisement

1 dead following house fire in Cascade

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple departments responded to a fatal fire in Cascade Wednesday night.

Officials responded to the fire about 9 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Avenue in Cascade for a reposted structure fire, the Dubuque County Sherriff’s Office said in a media release.

According to deputies, when crews arrived heavy smoke was coming from the building. The State Fire Marshal’s and Cascade, Worthington, Bernard, Farley Monticello and Dubuque fire departments were on scene and put out the fire.

One person died from the fire, the sheriff’s office said. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

According to deputies the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but does not appear suspicious, the sheriff’s office said. The cause is under investigation.

The Cascade Police Department also responded to the fire.

