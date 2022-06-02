1 injured in motorcycle crash in East Moline
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.
Around 7:44 p.m., East Moline police were called to the 1000 block of 12thAvenue, according to a media release.
Officers found the driver of the motorcycle and began to treat their injuries. East Moline Fire and Genesis-Illini Ambulance also responded.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Genesis-Illini Hospitals in Silvis.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was westbound before it left the roadway and came to a rest at the intersection of 10th Street and 12th Avenue.
The crash remains under investigation.
