1 injured in motorcycle crash in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

Around 7:44 p.m., East Moline police were called to the 1000 block of 12thAvenue, according to a media release.

Officers found the driver of the motorcycle and began to treat their injuries. East Moline Fire and Genesis-Illini Ambulance also responded.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Genesis-Illini Hospitals in Silvis.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was westbound before it left the roadway and came to a rest at the intersection of 10th Street and 12th Avenue.

The crash remains under investigation.

