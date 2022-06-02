Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water.

An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September.

Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be drained, and thoroughly cleaned on June 3 at no extra cost to the city.

Splash Landing is expected to be back open to the public sometime during the week of June 6.

