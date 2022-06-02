Advertisement

Cambridge antiques business to host Summertime Market on June 11

Summertime Market at Songbird Lane Antiques
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready for lemonade, hot temperatures, and the patriotic holidays along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you’ll love.

The Summertime Market at Songbird Lane Antiques is Saturday, June 11. Patrons are welcome to shop from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 16870 North 1100th Avenue, Cambridge, Illinois.

Nancy and Rick Turner, Songbird Lane Antiques, discuss details of the event. 50 vendors will be participating. “Picker” accessories with lots of patina can be found along with primitive furniture and so much more.

16870 N 1100TH AVE. / Cambridge, IL / email: lfpfrm@gmail.com / 309-507-1660 / FACEBOOK PAGE

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The four men were taken to the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.
Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee.
Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Moore Local
Moore Local
2022 QC Museum Week runs June 6-12
Quad Cities Museum Week starts Sunday
QC Liquidation expands into Davenport
Quad Cities Liquidation expands into Davenport
Active Living Senior Health Fair at Friendship Manor in Rock Island on June 17
Friendship Manor hosting free senior health fair June 17