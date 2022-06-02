Cambridge antiques business to host Summertime Market on June 11

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready for lemonade, hot temperatures, and the patriotic holidays along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you’ll love.

The Summertime Market at Songbird Lane Antiques is Saturday, June 11. Patrons are welcome to shop from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 16870 North 1100th Avenue, Cambridge, Illinois.

Nancy and Rick Turner, Songbird Lane Antiques, discuss details of the event. 50 vendors will be participating. “Picker” accessories with lots of patina can be found along with primitive furniture and so much more.

16870 N 1100TH AVE. / Cambridge, IL / email: lfpfrm@gmail.com / 309-507-1660 / FACEBOOK PAGE

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.