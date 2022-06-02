Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate burglary

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating a car burglary and the illegal use of a credit card on May 25.

According to police, they took a report of a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Office Max, at 4215 27th Street, where a debit card was stolen. Then the person who stole the debit card attempted to make a purchase at Walmart.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect is described as Caucasian or Hispanic wearing a gray Columbia brand hoodie, blue sweatpants and black Nike tennis shoes.

If you have information about the suspect, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

