Field of Dreams ticket lottery registration begins

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The registration period for the ticket lottery for this year’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams has begun.

Fans with an Iowa zip code can enter for a chance to get tickets to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11.

Registration went live on Major League Baseball’s website Thursday morning, and it goes through June 9. A random drawing will happen on or about June 14.

Winners will be notified via email on June 15. They will then be able to buy two tickets and one parking pass.

This year’s Field of Dreams game will be the second game played at the MLB’s ballpark built near the Field of Dream movie site.

Last year, the Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller against the New York Yankees.

