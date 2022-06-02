Advertisement

Friendship Manor hosting free senior health fair June 17

Friendship Manor hosting Active Living Senior Health Fair on June 17
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Research strongly suggests that staying physically active at every age can help people maintain a healthier weight, cut down on stress levels, and boost memory and brain health.

In an effort to assist older Quad Citians in discovering ways to stay active, Friendship Manor is holding an Active Living Senior Health Fair at 1209 21st Avenue, Rock Island on Friday, June 17 from 2-7 p.m. Admission is free for seniors and guests.

Tessa Pozzi Stewart, Friendship Manor, discusses the itinerary of the event. Attendees will find fun, free food, sample services and much more.

Vendors with have booths where information and resources will be offered until 6 p.m. Free appetizers and live entertainment will be happening from 5-7 p.m.

Details of the Active Living Senior Health Fair can be found at the event Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The four men were taken to the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.
Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee.
Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Moore Local
Moore Local
2022 QC Museum Week runs June 6-12
Quad Cities Museum Week starts Sunday
Summertime Market at Songbird Lane Antiques in Cambridge is June 11
Cambridge antiques business to host Summertime Market on June 11
QC Liquidation expands into Davenport
Quad Cities Liquidation expands into Davenport