Friendship Manor hosting free senior health fair June 17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Research strongly suggests that staying physically active at every age can help people maintain a healthier weight, cut down on stress levels, and boost memory and brain health.

In an effort to assist older Quad Citians in discovering ways to stay active, Friendship Manor is holding an Active Living Senior Health Fair at 1209 21st Avenue, Rock Island on Friday, June 17 from 2-7 p.m. Admission is free for seniors and guests.

Tessa Pozzi Stewart, Friendship Manor, discusses the itinerary of the event. Attendees will find fun, free food, sample services and much more.

Vendors with have booths where information and resources will be offered until 6 p.m. Free appetizers and live entertainment will be happening from 5-7 p.m.

Details of the Active Living Senior Health Fair can be found at the event Facebook page.

